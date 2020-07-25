Malawi Revenue Authority dismisses vehicle dumping claims

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has rubbished reports in social media platforms that some of its vehicles, which were taken by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives, were being dumped.

MRA spokesperson Steve Kapoloma said an internal audit showed that all vehicles were on its fleet or with assigned officers.

“No vehicle is missing. After we heard of the reports, we immediately instituted an investigation and we have found that the reports are not true,” he said.

He said each and every vehicle at the revenue collection body has been accounted for.

There have been reports in various social media platforms of government vehicles being dumped, including those of MRA as former ruling party officials feared prosecution.

In some instances, there were even photographs.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no missing vehicle at MRA,” said Kapoloma.

President Lazarus Chakwera estimates that the plunder of the public resources by the DPP staggers at around K1.3 trillion.

