Chakwera witnesses first ever large scale wheat harvesting

President Chakwera, in his address at the farm said that the current variety of wheat grain will reduce the burden of importation cost which has been choking the country for a long time.

He said through wheat production people will be able to buy wheat products at a cheaper price and this will also reduce the cost of production of companies in the country.

Chakwera also encouraged farmers living within water catchment areas to effectively use the water through Irrigation to maximise wheat production in the country.

He commended Pyxus Agriculture Limited for the timely effort in the introduction of effective wheat seeds which he described as a propeller in the Mega Farm implementation.

He also commended the use of the combine harvester mechanisation tools as the beginning of the new era in modern farming.

Chief Executive Officer for Pyxus Agriculture Limited, Ronald Ngwira said the current first cohort of seed will change the agriculture sector since the seed varieties only require minimal water percentage for growth which makes it possible to grow in harsh environments and where water is scarce.

He said that currently, they are planning to plant another seed in December during the rainy season and another one in the winter season which will enable the country to have 15,000 hectares of seed by next year readily available to farmers for mass wheat production.

Ngwira said that in order to experience self-sufficiency and witness stability in production, it will take four years for the country to start saving $48,0000 which Malawi uses when importing wheat from other countries.