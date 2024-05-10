Chakwera woos investors towards Agenda 2063 realization, holds Malawi Ready Forum in Kenya

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has taken advantage of his attendance of the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, to woo investors to support Malawi 2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1).

MIP-1 is the operationalisation strategy of the Malawi 2063 (MW2063) national vision for the period 2021 to 2030. This is the first MIP in a series of four 10-year plans that will be developed to drive the implementation and realization of the MW2063.

Writing on his Facebook page before departure for Lilongwe on Friday, President Chakwera said he wants investors to help in addressing soil health deterioration in Malawi.

“The US$163 million-worth plan of action aims at upscaling our capacity to achieve food security and revolutionise the agriculture sector towards exponential productivity and commercialisation for exports. Ministry of Agriculture officials will escalate further engagement with these stakeholders so that they fully buy into our aspirations,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is expected to arrive in Malawi this afternoon after attending the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, and the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit in Kenya.

