Champs Nyasa BB donates to patients at Queen’s Hospital

As one way of celebrating the success of 2018 TNM Super League season with fans, the 2018 champions Nyasa Big Bullets has donated assorted items worth K2 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

one of Nyasa Big Bullets players presenting the donation to the guardian

Speaking during handover ceremony of items at the hospital on Wednesday, 26th December 2018, Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya said they made this choice as one way of celebrating this festive season with their fans who are suffering at the hospital.

“We thought of visting kids here as one way of easing some of the challenges they facing . We have also made this decision as one way of celebrating the success with our fans here as you aware we are 2018 TNM Superleague Champions .

“This is one way of thanking our supporters for being with us during the 2018 season as we believe that we should always give back to people who always support us,” Haiya said.

Nyasa Big Bullets Director of Supporters Stone Mwamadi thanked the sponsors for the initiative, saying it is one way of saying “thank you” to their followers.

“We are happy to donate this assorted items to our kids here at the hospital,” Mwamadi said.



In her remarks, nurse-in-charge in the Paediatric Intensive Unit, Martha Mpunga commended the people’s team for extending their celebrations by donating to the hospital.

“We thank Nyasa Big Bullets for the effort rendered upon to our sick children as some of them come from rural hospitals and lack support from well wishers.

“Some of the challenges that these kids are lacking include overcrowding as you aware this is malaria season ,”she said .

Some of the assorted items the team donated includes; Orange squash (Sobo)’ soup, Kamba and sugar.

