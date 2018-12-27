A 13-year-old Standard Five learner Jennifer Banda who sustained an injury from a firecracker and is at risk of losing an eye dominated the Malawi leading daily newspaper on Thursday December 27 2018.

Jennifer with her mother, Patricia Banda at the hospital – Photo by NPL

‘Tragic Christmas’ was the headline in The Nation, which detailed how the Jennifer, a pupil at Chimwala Primary School, how the firecracker blew up in her face at her home in Area 36 residential area of Lilongwe on Christmas Day.

The paper reported that the girl was with her friends celebrating Christmas by letting off firecrackers and that when one of her crackers seemed to fizzle out without the exoected noisy blast, she curiously picked it up from the safe distance she had earlier thrown it at.

Jennifer checked it out to ascertain if theccracker’d Support short fuse needed recharging with second match-stick fire, the paper reported.

It was at that point that the fracker blew up, up close, in Jennifer’s face.

The paper report that Jennifer’s parents swiftly evacuated her to nearby clinic and then to `bewail a Hospital.

Her father, Charles Banda, 40, is quoted saying that they were advised to swiftly refer the case to major referral Kamuzu Central Hospital where she was given initial treatment and admitted to a ward.

On Boxing Day, the girl was taken to theatre “to establish if the seriously-injured eye will be removed or not.”

The father said the family is “”shattered” with the Christmas mishap.

According to Kamuzu Central Hospital eye clinivian Layton Lemani, Jennifer seems to have lost 60 percent of her vision because of incident.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :