Haiya says Malawi clubs should embrace commercialisation

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club says commercialisation drive is the only hope for Malawian football to develop.



Haiya: Commercialisation is the way to go

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya made the the remarks on when his team was officially crowned 2018 TNM Super League Champions after beating Civil Sporting Club 2-1 in the last match of the season played at Kamuzu Stadium on Monday.

Haiya said the team is being managed well because there’s no interference from the supporters and the executive hence players get their allowances and game bonuses in time.

“I can agree with you that 100% the commercialisation drive has got an impact on the way we adminster this team.

“There were many changes but I believe it’s a process to get all systems correct under commercialisation drive. This cannot happen in just a single season. We did not have issues whereby supporters or the executive interfering with the technical panel nor even the players abandoning training because of their allowances or game bonuses.We are now running the team as a company.

“All Bullets players are on insurance cover hence they played their lungs out to win the league, it is now up to us to get ready for the next season so that our desires should also go with our action,”said Haiya.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Calisto Pasuwa says his team had poor away record due to bad condition of the pitches.



“We are having problems in playing away because many of these pitches are in terrible state as a result we were playing second fiddle on the ball as compared to our home ground Kamuzu Stadium.



“The team needs an overhaul but we can’t change the whole team, we need some sort of mixture between senior and young players. I have observed something in these youngsters, they shiver whenever they are with the ball so we need combination because champions league needs players who are well matured and experienced,”he said.

