Chanco gears up for 8 of 8 social weekend

The entertainment fever has hit the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College in Zomba as the college is geared to hold its social weekend scheduled to start this Friday April 6 to Saturday April 7 2018.

This particular social weekend is expected to be unique and amazing comparing to the previous one that was held in October last semester because this one will also be a sendoff to the final year students who have managed to sail through the harsh conditions of their studies for four years without being expelled from the college.

Walking into the corridors of Chancellor College, you cannot pass without hearing students talking about the impending Social weekend which dubbed 08 of 08 among the Chirunga intelligentsia-dedicating the eight semesters of pain and happiness that the final year students at the college have endured.

Chancellor College Students Union Entertainment director Gift Symon said all the preparations for the social weekend are almost through and students from chancellor college and other colleges will have one of the best weekends ever experienced full of maximum entertainment from best artists.

“This socials is different from the one held last semester, as Entercom (Entertainment Committee) we want it to be very unique and an exciting event from the beginning up to the end, we would like to bid farewell to the finales in a spectacular way by providing them good music from different artists we have lined up to perform on that day, I hope this is what our friends deserve” he said.

Among other artist billed for perfomance are Atoth Manje, Vube, Phyzix, Nyaness, Leumus & Theo, Avocado, Vice Roy, Waxy K and Dj Bubblegum.

Symon said the event will start at 8 o’clock in the evening of Friday with dancing competition, weight lifting, tweaking competition, eating Competition among others and then soon after that, there will be an after party at the Sports complex where different artist will perform and then on Saturday there will be a cultural party where dressing is strictly cultural, Inter-College games and Open Air.

One of the finales Pilirani Saini who was pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Humanities said she is expecting a Superb Social weekend full of fun.

“As a finale, I am expecting nothing but the best of the best social weekend, for me this is the last ever entertainment at Chanco, I and my fellow finales we are ready to have fun because we have reached this far and we thank God for that”, she said

Saini described her stay at the college as fantastic saying she has learnt a lot of staff that would help her positively contribute to the development of the country.

Charges for the Social Weekend are K1 500 standard and K2 000 VIP and to attend the after party one will be required to pay K1 000.

