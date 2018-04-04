Presidential aide Bamusi attacks  CSOs over K4bn  demos

Presidential adviser on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Mavuto Bamusi, has attacked the civil society organizations (CSOs) planning to take to the streets on the controversial K4 billion government allocated for Parliamentarians.

The issue which was approved by Parliament during the last meeting has taken a twist following the public declaration by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it won’t be part of the share.

Some CSOs have been calling for the Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign despite efforts to meet and discuss about the issue.

The CSOs are planning for demonstrations on April 24th, 2018.

Bamusi has told local media that the CSO leaders are practicing cheap politics.

He accused the CSO groupings of propagating dictatorship kind of leadership instead of promoting meaningful advocacy based on real issues that are affecting Malawians.

