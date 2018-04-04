Presidential aide Bamusi attacks  CSOs over K4bn  demos

April 4, 2018 7 Comments

Presidential adviser on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Mavuto Bamusi, has attacked the civil society organizations (CSOs)  planning to take to the streets on the controversial K4 billion government allocated for Parliamentarians.

Bamusi: CSOs propagating dictatorship

The issue which was approved by Parliament during the last meeting has taken a twist following the public declaration by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it won’t be part of the share.

Some CSOs have been calling for the Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign despite efforts to meet and discuss about the issue.

The CSOs are planning for demonstrations on April 24th, 2018.

Bamusi has told local media that the CSO leaders are practicing cheap politics.

He accused the CSO groupings of propagating dictatorship kind of leadership instead of promoting meaningful advocacy based on real issues that are affecting Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Presidential aide Bamusi attacks  CSOs over K4bn  demos"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Theres a virus going around the country attacking brains of otherwise intelligent and smart people; with the result that their speech is impaired and their arguments incoherent. You can recognise the effects of the virus attack by listening to people rattling, on various podiums, vomiting lies and disputable “facts”. They seem to be living on a parallel planet, with no touch of reality. Bamusi could as well be one of such victims.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes 44 seconds ago
Murupale pa Thyolo
Guest
Murupale pa Thyolo

Can Bamusi tell us if he knows the real issues affecting Malawians? God can you remove these other useless creatures on our land. I beg.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes 48 seconds ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

Bamusi needs to be reminded that cheap politics is when crooked politicians are BLINDLY being supported and defended by SELFISH former CSO activists (chifukwa ali kufupi ndi mphika wonona panopo).
The INDEFENSIBLE being GRAND LOOTING, money laundering and RACKETEERING while at the same time Malawians the selfish individuals CLAIM to SERVE ali pamavuto adzaoneni.
SHAME on u MBAVA & sympathisers!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes 16 seconds ago
Silvia
Guest
Silvia

I used to respect Bamusi but now it appears money has completely corrupted him. He speaks as if he’s talking to std 1 pupils. mind you, these are our taxes, just accept you’re a gang of thieves, Malawi is becoming poorer everyday because of crooks like you……………nonsense !!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes 36 seconds ago
Chanco alumini
Guest
Chanco alumini
Mabvuto my college contemporary you are talking too much. You are simply an advisor to peter on civil society for God sake and not government spokesperson. You are young ukudzionengera mbiri nzanga. Sorry ndikuuza chilungamo ngati mzako and I will be blunt with you Mabvuto. Stop being stupid and putting yourself all over the place. In politics you avoid being too conspicuous because the more conspicuous you make yourself the more you attract public scrutiny and ridicule and the more people attach everything bad to you. Mabvuto ( I know you choose to ignore this ) the fact of the… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes 31 seconds ago
Al-Fayeed
Guest
Al-Fayeed

Bamusi ndiwe munthu wadyera.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes 6 seconds ago
TRUMP
Guest
TRUMP

SLOWLY BUT AUDIBLY PEOPLE WHO LOVED
THEIR COUNTRY ARE
VARNISHING ??

WHY ??

LOVING SCONES AND SWEETS
FOR THEIR OWN SELF AT THE EXPENSE OF THE LESS PRIVILEGED

GOD IS WATCHING !!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes 46 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes