Presidential aide Bamusi attacks  CSOs over K4bn  demos

Presidential adviser on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Mavuto Bamusi, has attacked the civil society organizations (CSOs) planning to take to the streets on the controversial K4 billion government allocated for Parliamentarians.
The issue which was approved by Parliament during the last meeting has taken a twist following the public declaration by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it won’t be part of the share.
Some CSOs have been calling for the Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign despite efforts to meet and discuss about the issue.
The CSOs are planning for demonstrations on April 24th, 2018.
Bamusi has told local media that the CSO leaders are practicing cheap politics.
He accused the CSO groupings of propagating dictatorship kind of leadership instead of promoting meaningful advocacy based on real issues that are affecting Malawians.
Theres a virus going around the country attacking brains of otherwise intelligent and smart people; with the result that their speech is impaired and their arguments incoherent. You can recognise the effects of the virus attack by listening to people rattling, on various podiums, vomiting lies and disputable “facts”. They seem to be living on a parallel planet, with no touch of reality. Bamusi could as well be one of such victims.
Can Bamusi tell us if he knows the real issues affecting Malawians? God can you remove these other useless creatures on our land. I beg.
Bamusi needs to be reminded that cheap politics is when crooked politicians are BLINDLY being supported and defended by SELFISH former CSO activists (chifukwa ali kufupi ndi mphika wonona panopo).
The INDEFENSIBLE being GRAND LOOTING, money laundering and RACKETEERING while at the same time Malawians the selfish individuals CLAIM to SERVE ali pamavuto adzaoneni.
SHAME on u MBAVA & sympathisers!!!
I used to respect Bamusi but now it appears money has completely corrupted him. He speaks as if he’s talking to std 1 pupils. mind you, these are our taxes, just accept you’re a gang of thieves, Malawi is becoming poorer everyday because of crooks like you……………nonsense !!!!
Bamusi ndiwe munthu wadyera.
SLOWLY BUT AUDIBLY PEOPLE WHO LOVED
THEIR COUNTRY ARE
VARNISHING ??
WHY ??
LOVING SCONES AND SWEETS
FOR THEIR OWN SELF AT THE EXPENSE OF THE LESS PRIVILEGED
GOD IS WATCHING !!