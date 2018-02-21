Chanco professor inspires secondary school students

Chancellor College Associate Professor Dale Syned Mthatiwa inspired young people from various secondary schools and some tertiary institutions in Zomba, when he preached about resilience during an annual joint service of worship held at the Great Hall in the old capital.

Under the theme, ‘An Educated Youth is an Engine for religious and economic Development,’ the joint Sunday Service was organized by Chancellor College Church of Christ Students Association (CCOCSA), which has been holding such gatherings on annual basis.

During his moving sermon, Mthatiwa urged the youth to emulate the spirit of Chinese entrepreneur, Jack Ma, also known as Ma Yun, founder and chief executive of Alibaba Group of Companies, who had to endure some trying moments before making a break-through to become one of the richest people in the world.

“We are talking of a man, who failed university entrance examinations twice and only got admitted on his third attempt. He also had ten job applications rejected but as I speak now, he is one of the richest people in the world, whose wealth is worth $40.4 billion.

“This is a lesson to you all gathered here and all youths in Malawi. No matter what challenges you face in your academic life or career, everything is possible and the sky is the limit. All you need is set up goals in your life and work towards achieving those goals despite any challenges you may encounter. Every time you fall down, wake up, dust your pants and move on,” preached Mthatiwa.

The Chancellor College English Associate Professor, who is patron for the CCOCSA also gave an example of US 16th President Abraham Lincoln, whom he said made it to the White House after ancountering 11 political defeats.

CCOCSA chairperson Mayamiko Christian Madula thanked the youth for gracing the service in their large numbers.

“We have been greatly impressed with the turn-up by the young people. Our aim, as CCOCSA is to shape the youth into good citizens as well as enhance their spiritual life for the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” said Madula

