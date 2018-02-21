P.O.V releases first song after re-union-‘Mirror’

Just a month after the re-union with the former member of the group, George Adams, the Blantyre based gospel group, Mighty P.O.V has recently released a song which is glorifying God for his kindness.

Titled ‘Mirror’ the song is currently enjoying massive airplay in different local radio stations as people are also giving positive feedback

Speaking in an interview George Adams said ‘Mirror’ is an appetizer saying Malawians should expect more inspiring and good quality songs from POV which has come in a unique way.

“Malawians should expect so much more than music alone. We have introduced the POV Scholarship initiative where we want to help secondary school needy students with tuition fees. And we are planning to launch the best of POV DVD early June this year after our Cape town, South Africa tour”, he said

He said ‘Mirror’ is the song which describes God as answer to every situation and it is advising all the people to depend on him and that they will not be disappointed.

“It is an uptown afro-pop jam that is glorifying God for being a mirror in our day to day life in which he has been protecting us from bad decisions for our own betterment .It also talks about the role God plays in fighting our battles without our knowledge and even before we face them “he said

Adams said they have taken time to come up with the song as they were also reflecting to how God has been faithful to their endeavors’.

Founded in 2001, the group of three said music was a ministry through which they are able to exalt God.

