Liwonde Stadium plans excite residents

Communities around Liwonde township on Tuesday expressed their excitements over government plans to construct a stadium at Liwonde township in Machinga.

Government through Machinga district council has already engaged a consultant to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed stadium.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nakhumwa last month said in an interview that the construction of the stadium was one of the many development programs government intend to implement in the district.

Liwonde resident, Mathews Chikala praised government for considering the fast developing township to have its own stadium.

He explained apart from improving the general outlook of the town the stadium will encourage many youngsters to actively participate in different sporting activities.

“Personally I believe once the stadium is constructed we will have a super league football team here,” Chikala added.

He observed that sporting activities were relatively improving in districts where there are stadiums.

Chikala cited Karonga as one such districts where it has super league teams such as Karonga United and Chitipa United.

He cautioned Machinga district council against mismanagement of funds adding; “We want the stadium to generate more funds that can help us to have other social facilities such as boreholes, schools and adequate drugs.”

Machinga District Council Sports Officer Thembani Chimangulo said once the stadium is constructed it would assist in the promotion, development, improvement and attract a lot of people to take part in sport.

“The stadium will help in income generation for the council as it will attract some big clubs to come and play at the stadium,” he said.

He said the coming in of the stadium will improve the standard of football clubs in terms of career development and talent

