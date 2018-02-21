Police investigating cause of Providence Secondary School fire: Girls hostel gutted

Fire has gutted down a girl’s hostel block at Providence Girls secondary school in Mulanje district destroying considerable amount of property.

According to an eye witness, the fire started at around 5 O’clock in the morning on Wednesday, consuming part of Bunda Hostel. Within minutes, communities around the school, Police and ESCOM officials from Mulanje rushed to the scene to help in putting off the fire.

Belongings such as clothes, books and bags of some students have been completely consumed by the inferno while some items were saved.

The school’s Deputy Headmaster, Allan Khwisa said the cause of the fire will be established after investigations currently underway are over, but said there are speculations that the fire emanated from electrical fault.

He said the list and value of damaged property would also be known after the investigations

Senior Inspector for Shire Highlands Education Division, Samuel Mandauka saidwithin an hour fire fighters from Blantyre were already on the scene.

“We would like to commend fire fighters from Blantyre city council for their rapid response to the fire accident,” he said.

The firefighters managed to completely put off the fire though the damage on some items had already been done.

Mandauka sustained a minor injury on the head as he was assisting in saving the property and he drove to Mulanje District Hospital where he was treated as outpatient.

Meanwhile calls to have firefighting equipment in all councils are viral on social media.

This is the fourth fire accident to have happened in Mulanje district in recent times after a kitchen at Mulanje Secondary school, a hostel at Mulanje District Hospital and Mulanje Boma market were also razed down by fire

