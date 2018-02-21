President Mutharika hails Bushiri’s hotel launch in SA, asks ‘Major 1’ to consider investing in Malawi

President Peter Mutharika has joined different world leaders and captains of the industry in congratulating Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for launching his fiver star Sparkling Waters and Spa hotel in South Africa on Tuesday night in Rustenberg.

Mutharika has further asked Prophet Bushiri, who is the president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) to also consider investing more in his home country, Malawi.

President Mutharika spoke through one of his senior advisors Mavuto Bamusi.

Bamusi underlined that time has come for Malawi to start mobilising it’s own people for a common good of lifting the country’s economy.

“Prophet Bushiri has demonstrated the capacity of being a great investor and it is the wish of every Malawian to see him also investing in his home country,” he said.

In his response, Prophet Bushiri told the media that he is already making a number of investments in Malawi mostly in real estate.

He adds that soon Malawians will know his investments steps in the country as he begins to launch some of them.

Bushiri further hailed President Mutharika for the sending the gracious and added that he prays for him always so that God continue to give him wisdom to take Malawi forward.

He asked Malawians to join hands in the development of the country.

Located in Rustenberg, a one and half hour drive from Johanesburg, the five star hotel boasts of the modern kitchen, restaurant, spa and, also, a wide range of adventurous things.

The hotel, which is owned by SB Hotels, an entity under Shepherd Bushiri Investments, is just one of the eight hotels in different countries, with some earmarked to be launched.

Bushiri, who is the owner and president of SBI, says Sparkling Waters and Spa will continue to provide the best to people both through classical services and also job opportunities to South Africa.

“Tourism is big in South Africa, and to contribute to it’s growth, we need to have good recreational and hospitality facilities to support it,” he said.

The launch, which was just the first phase of the continuous expansion drive of the hotel, has costed SBI about $150 million. With 53 rooms operational, the hotel provides employment to more than 500 people.

After completetion of the entire project, estimated at ZAR 1.5 billion, the hotel will provide employment to more than 5000 people and with over 2000 rooms functional.

During the launch, a number of high profile figures attended. Some of them include Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa, Mayor for Rustenberg, South Africa ambassador to South Sudan, senior members of ANC and key celebrities such as Mafikizolo who performed.

