Wanderers bow out of CAF Champions league

Be Forward Wanderers bow out of CAF Champions leg after they were defeated 1-2 to AS Vita of DRC in second leg of the preliminary round at Bingu National stadium in Area 48 Lilongwe on Wednesday.

AS Vita are through to the next round on 6-1 aggregate after they won their first game at home in Kinshasa 4-0.

The jam packed stadium were treated to a very entertaining encounter and Wanderers send false hopes to the home crowd in the opening minutes of the game before the visitors used their experience to punish them.

Vita went into lead in the 19th minute when Nakum Mundele planted Ounar Sidire’s pass eluding helpless Wanderers goalie, Richard Chipuwa.

Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo nearly pulled one back from a free on the edge of the penalty box but his effort hit the cross with Vita keeper, Nelson Lukong beaten.

Wanderers was on the receiving end with Sidire doing the solo runner on the right flank and their midfield was left wanting and this force stand in coach Bob Mpinganjira to rest out of form, Felix Zulu for veteran Essau Kanyenda three minutes to half time.

AS Vita returned to dressing room with a 1-0 lead which silenced the home crowd.

The second half saw Wanderers coming in with fresh ideas and started playing attacking football.

Three minutes into this half, Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa levelled the scores after nodding home Precious Sambani’s cross from the left flank in the northern goal.

Vita made double substitution in 61st minute they brought in Baoyi Buyombe and Manbanzikila Gribreau for Muzungu Lukombe and Sidire respectively.

In the 74th minute, Vita’s Ngonda Muzinga’s curved free kick was parried for safety by Wanderers goal minder, Chipuwa.

Vita’s substitute Buyombe stretched the led to 2-1 in the 77th minute when he eluded advancing Wanderers keeper, Chipuwa after he was put through by Moloko Ducapec.

Wadabwa could have levelled the scores in the 81st minute when his grounder was well tamed by goalie, Lukong.

Wanderers stand in coach, Mpingangira praised his charges for their fighting spirit

He said Wanderers played far much better at home as compared to the first game in DRC.

“We have learnt a lot by participating in the competition and hope next time we will have to get prepared well,” Mpingangira explained.

AS Vita Coach, Ibenge Florent admitted that the encounter was tough and Wanderers played well.

“Wanderers has a good player in Jersey number 9( Wadabwa) he was good today and gave our defence tough time,” he singled out

