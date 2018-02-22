Malawi arts cooperative launches online store

Arts Production and Marketing Cooperative (APMC) Store, a new digital arts store, is now available in Malawi for buying and selling of digital music, literature, photos, videos, games and applications.

APMC business executive, Isaac Chingota, told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that the store can be accessed via www.apmcstore.com.

“The store has been established to provide alternative distribution for artistic products and means for artists to generate income,” said Chingota.

According to Chingota, APMC store is a product of APMC.

“This is a profession-based organisation of creative artists operating in Malawi with a vision of growing Malawi’s creative industries through provision of quality creation, production, distribution and promotion services that will enable artists grow their creative enterprises,” he said.

According to him, the company’s shareholding is made up of Malawi arts associations. Buying of the products can be done via Airtel money for those in the country and PayPal for those outside Malawi.

APMC is part of the Integrated Arts Development project being implemented by the Copyright society of Malawi (COSOMA). It forms part of the reform areas for the parastatal.

