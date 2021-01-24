Chancy Gondwe plans to start family, to wed fiancée Charity Mwale

Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi football national team star Chancy ‘Vinny’ Gondwe has disclosed that he is planning to start family with love of his life Charity Mwale as they will wed on February 27 in Lilongwe.

The 55-year-old ordained pastor shared his hopes to start a family with his fiancé, saying it is good to have a wife “ to be exemplary, as God called me to ministry.”

The pair will tie the knot at Glorious Christian Assembly and a reception at Area 18 lodge.

“This is something that i have wanted for a long time.I have been praying about it,” he said.

His fiancée is a graduate of Assemblies of God Bible School.

“it will be good to enjoy married life though I have four children with different women, I have never married,” he said.

Gondwe who is a National Aids Commission (NAC) ambassador on ‘protect the goal’ project said it was a dream come true to be a pastor after years of footballing career abroad.

His career hit the rock after bad behaviour that resulted in him being poor.

Gondwe decided to take up a theological course in Bible and theology to help preach the word of God through sports.

