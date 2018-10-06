Chande missing in action, goes AWOL again – Wanderers

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira has confirmed that their controversial striker Jafalie Chande has gone AWOL (absent without leave) again.

Madeira told MBC radio on Friday that the former Nyasa Big Bullets pint sized forward hasn’t reported for duties for about four weeks now.

“He is absent without leave and that’s against club rules,” said Madeira.

This is not the first time for Chande who was signed from Wanderers sworn rivals Nyasa Big Bullets to leave the club and concentrate on personal issues without the notice of the club.

But Madeira said the club is not against the player in any way.

“Chande is still our player and if he has issues he can come to us, we will sit down and discuss and see the way forward, ” Madeira said.

Meanwhile, Madeira has emphasised that they are focusing much on their weekend Carlsberg Cup fixture against lower league side Hangover Hammers scheduled for this Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

“At the mean time we are focusing on our cup game against Hangover so that we win then we proceed to semifinals and then finals.

The Nomads are also fighting hard to defend the league title which they won last year after some years though the chances at very remote as Bullets as favourites to win.

They are currently occupying second position of the 16 member log tabog with 52 points from 22 game. They trail seven points behind leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have 52 points from the same number of games.

