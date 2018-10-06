CSOs shun voter registration civic education

Election activists have expressed concern that phase seven of the ongoing voter registration exercise might be hit with registration apathy as non of the 19 accredited civil society organisations have done civic education to people ahead of the exercise on Monday October 8 2018.

Deputy chairman of Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) Emma Kaliya told a meeting of election stakeholders in Chitipa that the voter registration exercise in the district and other three districts earmarked for phase seven might be a disaster.

“It is sad that non of the accredited CSOs came here for civic education. This is a recipe for a low turn up which will have a negative effect on the elections outcome,” she said.

She said the CSOs cited lack of money for the civic education exercise as the main reason from staying away.

National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) representative in Chitipa , Amos Ngoma concurred with Kaliya, saying there was need for massive civic education to sensitize people on the need to go and register.

He said although Nice had done its part, there was need for the other accredited CSOs join the sensitization campaign to lure more people to go and register so that they will have a chance of choosing leaders of their choice.

Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah said the CSOs were supposed to source funds for the civic education exercise on their own.

