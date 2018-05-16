Chaponda mobilising DPP MPs to endorse Mutharika, demonise Chilima

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South George Chaponda is mobilising party lawmakers to publicly endorse President Peter Mutharika as their torch bearer and fend off the voices calling for which Vice President Saulos Chilima to lead.
The disgruntled former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development assured the MPs at party headquarters at Old Wenela in Lilongwe on Wednesday last week that if Mutharika is re-elected a proper succession plan will be put in place and hinted he is among the blue eyed boys that may be heir to the throne.
Chaponda is answering three charges which include giving false information to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.
But told MPs that he is expected to be freed in the matter and will still be their leader in the House in the near future when cleared .
The chief resident magistrate in Zomba is expected to make his determination on May 18.
Chaponda has said he will be the last defender for Mutharika and ensure he will lead DPP in the 2019 polls.
DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey confirmed she attended the meeting but in her capacity as Nkhotakota South Constituency legislator.
“I was invited to the caucus as a DPP MP and I attended,” she said.
The endorsement follows what former first lady Callista Mutharika said recently that Mutharika, 79, would be too old to carry on as he would be 84 at the time of leaving office in 2024 if re-elected next year.
The former first lady argued that it is normal that thinking capacity levels deteriorate as one gets older, and, therefore, favours Vice President Saulos Chilima, 45, to represent DPP in 2019.
The remarks were also supported by DPP national youth director Louis Ngalande, who cautioned Mutharika to tread carefully on representing the party in the 2019 polls, stating he is too old for the job.
Others who are said to be backing Chilima-for-Presidency crusade include lawmakers Bon Kalindo, Allan Ngumuya, Patricia Kaliati and other party officials.
But Finance and Economic Planning Minister Goodall Gondwe said running the President's office and government affairs is serious business that requires the old who have experience and not "babies" who are novices on State matters.
13 Comments on "Chaponda mobilising DPP MPs to endorse Mutharika, demonise Chilima"
YES free indeed we will make sure to protest that the next president will arrest you… Be advised that you will never run away from this next year
The shape, contents and outcome of someone’s heart is directly proportional to the way someone’s face looks like. This means Chaponda’s looks directly determine his conduct, nepotistic attitude and self-centredness.
By the way, Chaponda declared that DPP can do (steal) without the north.
Zavuta Apa
George, then reason u dont want Chilima is that you know for sure that u r a thief such that Chilima will not leave you once voted into power. As fate would have it, APM wont make it in 2019. Be rest assured that its either Chakwera of MCP or the baby in question, but very likely is Chakwera. So, whatever the case, you belong to jail baba. Iwe munthu mkulukulu koma kuba kopanda nako manyazi. Iwetu 2019 u will be locked up for sure.
Mkuluyi atha kuzaziwombera APM atamwalira kapena kusiya udindo. Akuwoneka kuti akuvutika kwambiri ndipo sagona. Chomvetsa chisoni zimawoneka kuti anthu samufuna. Kuwopa ndende kunseku. Kapolo!!
Chaponda another Trump in waiting. Zikomo Namalenga kutipatsa Chaponda munthu wopanfs sidzi wasted legal brains ever chasing clouds
patricia kaliati warn you thugs that the more you demonize Chilima the more you make him popular. zanu izo.
Kusakadzika kwa chipani cha DPP, chifukwa chiyani mukugwiritsa ntchito mbava. DPP yatha ngati makatani.
kkkkkkkk. Koma nkuluyu. Infact people hate DPP because of him.