Rampant corruption undermining Malawi’s growth, says African Union

The African Union (AU) has said the scale of the corruption in Malawi —whether through public procurement, money laundering or public appointments—is undermining the future of the country’d growth and development.

AU Southern African Region Office (Sado) delegate August Ngomo said corruption in Malawi is rampant and that it is stealing from some of the poorest people in the world.

Ngomo made the observation after a debate organised between Chinsapo and Mkwichi Secondary School last week where students were given a platform to air their views on how they view corruption in relation to development.

He said it is Malawi’s young people and future generations who will bear the brunt.

“ Corruption is everywhere and its problem is impunity. It is not only in government but also in the private sector . Those in power are protecting each other,” Ngomo said.

He also pointed out that the youth should be part of of key stakeholders to take on this big challenge head on.

Acting director for political affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Mponda, agreed that the youth should be engaged in a number of initiatives aimed at developing the nation “in line with the 2063 agenda” adopted by AU.

CCAP Synod of Livingstonia and Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) are on record saying that s the worsening corruption in Malawi is due to “impunity and arrogance by the highest office and the passiveocratiness of Malawians”.

The church and Cedep observed that the situation has put the country in a crisis needing serious reforms to deal with the problem.

And recently governing Democratic Progressive Party legislator Bon Kalindo claimed corruption in government is worse than that the Cashate plunder at Capital Hill under Joyce Banda administration.

President Peter Mutharika while acknowledging that there is widespread corruption in the country, has constantly denied reports that corruption is growing in the country and said it is just being politicised.

Mutharika said corruption exists in the private sector, judiciary, faith community and in the media.

