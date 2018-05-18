Former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda and businessperson Rashid Tayub have been acquitted after court ruled on Friday that they have no case to answer in the Zambian maize procurement case.
Chaponda appeared relieved at Zomba Magistrate’s Court as Zomba chief resident magistrate Paul Chiotcha prounuced his determination.
The court acquitted Chaponda in all three charges which include giving false information to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.
Tayub was also said to have no case on the charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position but they both denied the charges.
Chaponda, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for Southern Region, was arrested last year alongside Tayub, director of TransGlobe, for suspected corrupt acts in the maize procurement transaction.
99 Comments on "Chaponda, Tayub found ‘not gulity’, acquitted in ‘Maizegate’: Zambian maize procurement case"
Aaaaaaaaa
Acquit Sithole too. Kulibe chilungamo ku Malawi, okubawo ndi ozenga mlanduwo onse okuba. Judge akadakhala Mulungu bwezi nonsenu mutapita ku ndende.
I hope justice has indeed been done. No emotions attached
WHAAAAAAT?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Time to leave Malawi. Katangale sadzatha basi. Khala naloni dziko lanuli.
No Asian trader like Tayub or a Lomwe like Chaponda can EVER be found guilty in a Court in Malawi. No law or rules applies to Asians traders or Lomwes.
The rest of Malawians are to be abused and trodden upon like shit. Cry Malawians and be ashamed of your useless selves wherever you are.
How can someone be acquitted of possession of foreign currency which was however found in his possession?
Koma ine a neighbour akadzapeza nkhuku ikutola chimanga mnyumba mwanga adzandimanga fir 2 yrs ati ndinaba nkhuku ya neba yet yokha imkadzangodya nawo chimanga changa
Surprised? I am not and i can tell you 2019 DPP will win the day by force, or through the front or back door these guys have us right in their pockets. Lets pray hard for our nation.
It’s nice to see the Bwanankubwa smiling again: the Court just confirmed what some of us, unbiased individuals, have been saying all along that the Northern NGOs were just out to crucify Mr Chaponda. This whole charade was like a personal vendetta, and as part of the “let’s get those Ahlomwe, and tarnish them” strategy. Truth is there are/were no facts at all in those allegations.
So, what’s next, that the accusations have been exposed as lies? Chaponda BOMA basi.
Can’t keep a good man down for for long.
Now the defamation case can proceed: Kasakula usayambe kubiba.