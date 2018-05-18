Chaponda, Tayub found ‘not gulity’,  acquitted in ‘Maizegate’:  Zambian maize procurement case

May 18, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 99 Comments

Former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda and businessperson Rashid Tayub have been acquitted after court ruled on Friday that they have no case to answer in the Zambian maize procurement case.

Chaponda (R) and Tayub: Co-accused

Chaponda appeared relieved at Zomba Magistrate’s Court as Zomba chief resident magistrate Paul Chiotcha prounuced his determination.

The court acquitted Chaponda in all three charges which include giving false information to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

Tayub was also said to have no case  on  the charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position but they both denied the charges.

Chaponda, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for Southern Region, was arrested last year alongside Tayub, director of TransGlobe, for suspected corrupt acts in the maize procurement transaction.

99 Comments on "Chaponda, Tayub found ‘not gulity’,  acquitted in ‘Maizegate’:  Zambian maize procurement case"

Mlomwe original
Guest
Mlomwe original

Aaaaaaaaa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Black Market
Guest
Black Market

Acquit Sithole too. Kulibe chilungamo ku Malawi, okubawo ndi ozenga mlanduwo onse okuba. Judge akadakhala Mulungu bwezi nonsenu mutapita ku ndende.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Timothy Trapence Mayaya
Guest
Timothy Trapence Mayaya

I hope justice has indeed been done. No emotions attached

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
MOPAO
Guest
MOPAO

WHAAAAAAT?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Youna
Guest
Youna

Time to leave Malawi. Katangale sadzatha basi. Khala naloni dziko lanuli.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
In Darkness Democracy Dies
Guest
In Darkness Democracy Dies

No Asian trader like Tayub or a Lomwe like Chaponda can EVER be found guilty in a Court in Malawi. No law or rules applies to Asians traders or Lomwes.
The rest of Malawians are to be abused and trodden upon like shit. Cry Malawians and be ashamed of your useless selves wherever you are.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Mulungu
Guest
Mulungu

How can someone be acquitted of possession of foreign currency which was however found in his possession?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gologota
Guest
Gologota

Koma ine a neighbour akadzapeza nkhuku ikutola chimanga mnyumba mwanga adzandimanga fir 2 yrs ati ndinaba nkhuku ya neba yet yokha imkadzangodya nawo chimanga changa

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ChapondaMThengo
Guest
ChapondaMThengo

Surprised? I am not and i can tell you 2019 DPP will win the day by force, or through the front or back door these guys have us right in their pockets. Lets pray hard for our nation.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mwananyanian
Guest
Mwananyanian

It’s nice to see the Bwanankubwa smiling again: the Court just confirmed what some of us, unbiased individuals, have been saying all along that the Northern NGOs were just out to crucify Mr Chaponda. This whole charade was like a personal vendetta, and as part of the “let’s get those Ahlomwe, and tarnish them” strategy. Truth is there are/were no facts at all in those allegations.
So, what’s next, that the accusations have been exposed as lies? Chaponda BOMA basi.
Can’t keep a good man down for for long.
Now the defamation case can proceed: Kasakula usayambe kubiba.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

