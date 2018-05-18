Chaponda, Tayub found ‘not gulity’,  acquitted in ‘Maizegate’:  Zambian maize procurement case

Former minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda and businessperson Rashid Tayub have been acquitted after court ruled on Friday that they have no case to answer in the Zambian maize procurement case.

Chaponda appeared relieved at Zomba Magistrate’s Court as Zomba chief resident magistrate Paul Chiotcha prounuced his determination.

The court acquitted Chaponda in all three charges which include giving false information to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

Tayub was also said to have no case on the charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position but they both denied the charges.

Chaponda, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for Southern Region, was arrested last year alongside Tayub, director of TransGlobe, for suspected corrupt acts in the maize procurement transaction.

