Transport Minister says transport ‘master plan ‘in motion for Malawi

The government of Malawi, almost done with the roads it is currently constructing or repairing, will embark on construction of more new roads, perhaps, the beginning of the fulfillment of the ambitious National Transport Master Plan (NTMP) to be implemented from 2017–2037.

According to Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, the new roads are Lilangwe-Namatunu-Machinga, Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza, Dowa-Chezi and Mkanda in Mchinji.

“I will be launching the construction of these road projects in two weeks’ time. Actually, it will be the beginning of the second phase for Dowa-Chezi road,” Mhango told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview.

The NTMP, launched by President Peter Mutharika in March this year, aims at guiding Malawi in the development of the transport sector in roads, ships and airports.

The masterplan which was developed with funding from the World Bank, details how Malawi will develop all areas of road network, civil aviation, railway, water transport and the infrastructures needed.

“With this master plan, we will see more dual carriage highways, more flyovers, continuation of construction of by-pass roads and construction of modern state-of- the- art roads,” those were part of Mutharika’s remarks at the launch.

And Mhango, in apparent total agreement with his boss, hailed the NTMP, noting that the construction of roads like Lilangwe-Namatunu-Machinga and several others, will slowly and eventually lead to the full realisation of the master plan.

The minister also talked about Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay and Njakwa-Livingstonia roads, saying these are perfect example of “successful” road projects that will improve transportation, trade and development among people of Northern Malawi.

“There is progress. Ninety eight percent of the work has been done on the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road. What is remaining is a one kilometer stretch from Mzuzu High Court to Shoprite roundabout which needs to be dualized”.

Added Mhango: “Significant amount of earth work has been done on the Njakwa-Livingstonia road. Ten kilometers of the road has so far been covered with bitumen. The mountainous terrain of the area is what is delaying the work”.

Another important road in the Northern Region, the Ekwendeni-Ezondweni-Kafukule road in Mzimba, started in 2007 but it is far from being completed.

According to Mhango, work on the project had been abandoned due to absence of funds.

“However, let me assure Malawians that we are a serious and committed government. We will secure enough funds to complete the Ekwendeni-Ezondweni-Kafukule road and several other road projects we are implementing across the country,” concluded Mhango.

