Malawi’s Globe Group of Companies to launch cruise Vessel Mangunda

In a bid to change the landscape of tourism in the country, Globe Group of Companies will introduce a daily dinner cruise excursion for the first time in Malawi from Salima by 15th June 2018.

The revelation was made at Lotus Hotel in Blantyre by Globe Group of Companies Managing Director, Ranjan Perera during this year’s Globe Expo.

“We will also be launching a cruise Vessel Mangunda, which will sail on a 2 night’s schedule or private excursion (which accommodates 12 guests) along the Shire River into Liwonde national park, these are services that Malawi has never experienced before,” he said, amid ululation from participants who included Directors from different companies.

Perera also said Globe is the fastest growing hotel chain with 6 hotels in total, four of which are fully operational and that the two are scheduled to open by 30 June 2018.

He said come June this year, Serendib Hotels will have a room night capacity of over 10,000 rooms per month.

Perera took time to explain the major companies within Globe Group of Companies. For instance, he said they have Globe Internet, Globe Computer Systems and Serendib Hotels.

During the Globe expo, the company displayed several products, services and solutions tailor made for large corporations, government and non-government organization, small and medium enterprise and individual homes.

Globe is the oldest and number one internet service provider in Malawi, and it has been in the industry nearing 20 years.

