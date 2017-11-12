Charity golf: Malawi VP Chilima says war veterans must be cerebrated

State Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima has called upon Malawians to cerebrate the lives of war veterans in the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) who he said gave their all in fighting for peace and freedom for this country.

He made the remarks on Saturday at Lilongwe golf club when he participated in the MDF/VELOM military veteran’s charity golf tournament in Lilongwe, aimed at raising funds for the well being of war veterans which raised around K5 million.

“The veterans that we cerebrate today risked their lives in order for us to enjoy the freedom that we enjoy today. These are great men that must be cerebrated not just today (November 11) but in every day of our lives.

“This is why we congregate today to show our appreciation to these good men for the sacrifice and service they offered to this nation with great honour,” he said.

Chilima said following the sacrifice the war veterans made, it is important to join efforts to make sure they never lack basic necessities which he said were food, clothing and shelter.

The Vice-President, therefore, said all the donations made should be directed to the beneficiaries.

“Let me appeal that all the donations that were made, be it cash or kind must be used for the intended purpose. The beneficiaries are there and these funds must be directed to them,” said Chilima.

Present during the event was British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett, who said her country and Malawi have a great working relationship dating way back to the times of the war times.

She said British soldiers have worked hand in hand in military trainings, peace keeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and have previously fought side by side with Malawian soldiers in times of war.

“So it was vital that we are here to pay our respects and raise funds for those war veterans who fought greatly,” said Tett.

Some of the companies that made donations towards the event are Malawi Revenue Authority, Design Printers, National Oil Company of Malawi, Reserve Bank of Malawi, Royal Motors, TNM and Prime insurance.

MDF deputy Commander Lieutenant General Clement Namangale said he was thankful of the timely donations which he said had been coming in since President Peter Mutharika made the first donation of K1 million on November 1.

He said the Poppy Day is not only to celebrate lives of veterans of the first and Second World War only but rather also those who fought in the subsequent wars.

Tee- off during the tournament was done by two war veterans. This was followed by an artillery blast gunshot for the players’ tee-off and another artillery blast to observe a one minute silence.

The tournament was won by MRA team 1 who went away with trophies and K30, 000 cash and two return ticket to South Africa, seconded by MDF team 3 while Design Printers claimed the third position.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :