Theo Thomson set to drop priceless music video

Award winning Malawian artist, Theo Thomson is set to drop his most anticipated single titled priceless.

The song was shot by Theo himself, Isaac Chikwati and Saleka, and features Lil mass a young boy from Machinjiri

In an interview, the ‘Maybe tomorrow’ star said the video is about finding value in people as a Malawian.

“We went to Ndirande to shoot the video. The main reason was that we wanted to give back the energy to the people,” said Thomson.

Theo Thomson is a Malawian born musician, song writer and record label owner. He owns the Blantyre-based Matalala Recording Studio. He lived in the UK, where he began to gain an interest in music performing and moved back to Malawi to expand his music career.

His father is a former DJ and owner of Fm 101 Power radio, Oscar Thomson. He is also the grandson of former Malawian Minister of Trade and Industry, Harry Thomson.

