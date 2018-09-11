Chayamba teacher studying at Mzuzu University arrested for sexual misconduct

A teacher from Chayamba Secondary School in Kasungu who was on an upgrading course at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) is in police custody for attempting to defile a 12 year-old primary school girl.

Mzuzu Police Deputy Publicist, Victor Khamisi, confirmed the arrest of Daniso Nyirenda, 49 who is a final year student at Mzuni.

Khamisi said the incident occurred Sunday at the victim’s parents’ house at Luwinga in Mzuzu City where the suspect has been residing since 2013 as a tenant.

“What happened is that on this material day, the suspect asked the girl’s mother to tell her daughter to go to the suspect’s house to collect money for buying relish.

As the girl entered the house, the suspect locked the door and put on a condom in readiness to defile the minor who shouted for help,” said Khamisi.

The PRO said the girl managed to unlock the door, escaped from the house and reported the ordeal to her parents who later reported to police.

“The student (cum teacher) was then arrested and charged with attempt to commit defilement which attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” he said.

Nyirenda hails from Kalikunde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu District and will appear in court as soon as police conclude their investigations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :