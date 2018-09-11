Police arrest 11 in Dedza over MCP political violence

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested 11 people, including two relations of an aspiring Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate following a violent political violence that left many injured and property worth K600, 000 damaged during party primary elections.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the 11 were supporters of Saveyo Kafwafwa who was battling it out with Patrick Chilondola in Dedza north, the incumbent member of parliament and close ally of party president Lazarus Chakwera.

“We have charged them with malicious damage and inciting violence,” said Kabango.

He said the suspects will soon appear in court to answer the charges.

The violence left several people injured, two vehicles smashed and a house belonging to Chilondola was partly demolished.

The violence erupted after the two candidates disagreed on voters during the primary elections after Kafwafwa accused Cholondola of ferrying voters from Mchinji and Lilongwe.

The party suspended the primary polls for two weeks before they resumed a week ago.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party has reconstituted all electoral colleges to ensure that there is violent free party primary polls.

