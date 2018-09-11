Njobvuyalema says MCP ‘cruel’ to declare Chileka winner

Lilongwe Mapuyu south legislator Joseph Njbvuyalema has described as unfortunate, biased and cruel the decision by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) unilateral decision to declare Edward Chileka Banda winner in the highly contested party primary polls.

MCP publicity secretary Reevrend Maurice Munthali declared the 37 year old youth activist Chileka Banda as winner in the disputed polls.

But Njobvuyalema said it was irregular to declare Chileka Banda winner before a full hearing on the matter comprising of all the contestants.

“I find this very unfortunate, very cruel and biased. All the contestants could have been given chance to be heard. I am consulting and my next position will be known after the consultations,” said Njobvuyalema.

In a statement, Munthali says Chileka Banda amassed 420 votes whilst Njobvuyalema got 320 votes.

“The Malawi Congress Party would like to make it clear by way of reiterating what the president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has always appealed to all leaders and members within the party’s ranks that no aspirant will and must be favoured at the disadvantage of another during the primary elections,” says the statement.

So far, three sitting members of parliament for MCP have lost in primary elections in Kasungu where former head of state Kamuzu Banda’s great nephew Ken Kandodo and sports journalist Mike Bango are among the winners.

Kasungu central MP Amon Nkhata, who contested in Kasungu west and Kasungu west MP Alex Major lost to councilor Jailosi Bonongwe.

Another casualty in the Monday MCP primary polls is Kasungu south MP Vasco Chimbalu.

Kandodo went unopposed in Kasungu central while Bango amassed 1083 votes in Kasungu north as his nearest contender had a handful 200 votes.

Kandodo lost in parliamentary elections in Kasungu central when he contested in 2014 on Peoples Party ticket.

Bango broke into tears as the returning officer Richard Chimwendo Banda announced that the Zodiak sports journalist had won the party primary elections.

