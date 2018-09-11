MCP regeneration: 3 incumbent MPs lose in primary polls

Three sitting members of parliament for main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have lost in primary elections in Kasungu where former Head of State Kamuzu Banda’s nephew Ken Kandodo and sports journalist Mike Bango are among the winners.

Kasungu central MP Amon Nkhata, who contested in Kasungu west and Kasungu west MP Alex Major lost to councilor Jailosi Bonongwe.

Major is a Parliamentary committee Chair on social welfare and Deputy Chair of International Relations.

Nkhata is Chair on HIV Parliamentary committee meaning that Jairos was not competing with ordinary members. Jairos played his cards well and calculated the weakness of the two and their strength.

Another casualty in the Monday MCP primary polls is Kasungu south MP Vasco Chimbalu.

Kandodo went unopposed in Kasungu central while Bango amassed 1083 votes in Kasungu north as his nearest contender had a handful 200 votes.

Kandodo lost in parliamentary elections in Kasungu central when he contested in 2014 on Peoples Party ticket.

Bango broke into tears as the returning officer Richard Chimwendo Banda announced that the Zodiak sports journalist had won the party primary elections.

Meanwhile, the MCP has finally endorsed Edward Chileka Banda as the party’s parliamentary candidate in Lilongwe Mapuyu south constituency, dealing a big blow to veteran politician Joseph Njobvuyalema.

In a statement, the party publicist Maurice Munthali says Chileka Banda amassed 420 votes whilst Njobvuyalema got 320 votes.

“The Malawi Congress Party would like to make it clear by way of reiterating what the president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has always appealed to all leaders and members within the party’s ranks that no aspirant will and must be favoured at the disadvantage of another during the primary elections,” says the press release.

Njobvuyalema disputed the results of the primary polls.

