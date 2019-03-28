Chazama donates computers to Lunzu Secondary School donated by Castel Malawi

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama on Tuesday handed over four computers valued at K5 million to Lunzu Secondary School in Blantyre.

Speaking during the handover ceremony courtesy of Castel Malawi, Chazama who is seeking re-election for position of Member of Parliament for Blantyre Rural North on a DPP ticket, said she was delighted with Castel’s quick response following her request to equip the school with information and communication technology.

“Being the only secondary school in Blantyre rural which also happens to be in my constituency, I am very happy that the learners at the school will now be computer literate,” Chazama said.

“Government recently reviewed secondary school curriculum which now includes Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as part of the syllabus such that the donation will play a big role in advancing technological skills among the students,” she added.

Chazama, therefore, urged both learners and teachers to guard the gadgets jealously for them to last long and serve their intended purpose.

In her remarks, Castel’s Commercial and Marketing Director, Chantal Akoumany said the organization realizes that the education sector lacks support from the corporate world as such it (Castel) would like to be associated with the success in the sector.

“All we want is to give back to the community to enhance people’s lives. This is the reason we are contemplating of donating additional computers to the school so that many students become computer literate,” said Akoumany.

Blantyre District Education Manager, Paul Chimphanda assured that the computers would be used for the intended purpose, describing the donation as a catalyst for technological advancement in as far as improving education standards at the school was concerned.

Built in 1986, Lunzu Secondary School has over 500 learners.

