Mzuni FC confirm Super League participation

Mzuzu University Football Club Management has confirmed that the team will participate in the TNM Super League and other football competitions in the 2019 soccer season.

The development clears the fears of the club being disbanded after the Mzuzu University Council announced some months ago that it is no longer interested to bankroll the team.

At first, the Council demanded that only Mzuzu University students play in the team as an extra curricular action and that it will not be involved in competitive football.

Mzuni F.C General Secretary Donnex Chilunga told MBC on Thursday that: “Mzuni will fully participate in the league”.

Chilunga added: “Participation is there, players are training and we will be having testing matches. We are geared for the new season.”

Asked on whether student players will be part of the team, Chilunga said that should not be a matter of concern as the management is ready to use the team with or without student players.

Chilunga, however, revealed that the team is looking for sponsorship following the withdraw by Mzuzu University Council.

“When one door closes a window can possibly open up. We are looking for a fully sponsorship and if we can get that we will go flat out in the league,” he said.

It is not yet known if a South African based firm Gokgotshe Project in line with Touchline Sports Management Agency who expressed interest to completely buy out the club is still interested in the club.

“Reference is made to your letter of 14th March 2019 in which you expressed interest in buying Mzuzu University Football Club. We therefore write to express our willingness to sell the club to you on terms and conditions to be agreed by both parties at a later stage” reads a recent letter signed by Mzuzu University Football Club Chairperson Albert Mtungambera Harawa and Chilunga sent to the firm.

The letter which was made availbale to Nyasa Times further called for a speedy negotiations before the commencement of the 2019-2020 soccer season.

