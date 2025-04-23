CHE BASIKOLO WRITES| NO TO DPP-UTM ALLIANCE–KABAMBE IS A CROOK AND CANNOT BE TRUSTED

Dear DPP,

Let me be brutally honest—if you let UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe anywhere near the high table of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), you are digging your own grave. The man is not only a crook by action but an opportunist by nature, a wolf in sheep’s clothing who will stop at nothing to hijack the party and bend it to serve his personal ambition.

You think you are forming an alliance? No—you’ll be handing the keys of your political house to an intruder who’s already drawing up blueprints to replace you! Kabambe is not a partner. He is a parasite.

Let’s talk facts. This man bought a political party. Not built it. Not shaped it with ideology. He bought it like a secondhand car. That’s not leadership—that’s power shopping. Kabambe and his backdoor dealings are a slap in the face to every loyal DPP supporter who stood with the party through thick and thin. He left when the battle got tough and returned only when he smelt opportunity. That’s not loyalty. That’s treachery.

Don’t forget what happened after the DPP endorsed APM for 2025. Kabambe and his political twin Namkhumwa couldn’t stomach it. They sulked in silence, plotted in shadows, and when the Chikangawa tragedy shook the country, Kabambe saw his window and ran straight into the arms of UTM—only to gut it from the inside. Now he wants back in? With what credibility? With what constituency?

Let me remind you again: Kabambe is one of the silent architects of the so-called Age Bill—a cheap, cowardly, and desperate move to elbow APM out of the race. Did he ever come out to oppose it like Enock Chihana or AFFORD did? Never. Because deep down, Kabambe salivates at the thought of APM out of the picture. He sees APM not as a mentor or elder, but as an obstacle to his coronation.

And now, because his stolen outfit is polling at less than 7%, he wants to ride the DPP’s wave back to the top? This man is not Chilima. Let’s not disrespect the memory of the late Vice President. Chilima earned his stripes. He fought. He inspired. Kabambe has only schemed and connived. Even UTM supporters know the difference—they may vote DPP this time not because of Kabambe, but because they want clarity and justice for the man they loved, the late Chilima.

The DPP doesn’t need Kabambe. The numbers are on our side. Build with AFFORD. Build with UDF. Form strategic alliances, yes—but not with political scavengers who prey on chaos and deception. If Kabambe dares demand a top position in any alliance, show him the door. Let him enjoy the spoils of his political purchases elsewhere.

In conclusion, let me be clear:

Kabambe is a liability. He is dangerous. He is disloyal.

He will burn the house from inside just to sit on the ashes.

Do not trust Kabambe. Do not entertain Kabambe. Do not empower Kabambe.

CHE BASIKOLO JK

Patriot. Watchman. Loyal to the core.

