Malawi’s Uranium ambitions reignite as Kayelekera Mine targets 2025 restart

Malawi is gearing up for a return to the global uranium market, with Lotus Resources Limited confirming that production at the Kayelekera Uranium Mine is set to resume in the third quarter of 2025.

With over 80% of refurbishment completed and funding fully secured, the project represents a significant comeback for one of southern Africa’s most prominent uranium sites.

Located near Karonga in northern Malawi, the Kayelekera mine was a major uranium producer between 2009 and 2014 before being shut down due to falling global prices and operational challenges.

Now, Lotus—holding an 85% stake—is breathing new life into the facility through large-scale mechanical and electrical upgrades.

“The Lotus team has done a terrific job… We remain on track for commencement of production in Q3 2025,” said Greg Bittar, Managing Director of Lotus Resources.

More than 300 personnel, including both Malawian and expatriate staff, are currently working onsite. Once operations fully resume, the majority of the workforce will be Malawian, aligning with Lotus’s community engagement plan to boost local employment and stimulate the economy in Karonga District.

The mine is also expected to deliver broader benefits such as improved infrastructure and access to social services. These initiatives are part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, now under review by the government.

The global uranium market is showing signs of sustained recovery, with prices holding steady at around US$80 per pound. Malawi’s uranium exports also remain exempt from new U.S. tariffs, giving the country a strategic advantage.

Lotus has already locked in offtake agreements covering 40% of its output from 2026–2029—at fixed, escalated prices—positioning it for a strong financial rebound.

Initial production will draw from existing processed stockpiles, with full mining activities expected to begin by Q3 2025. A South African mining contractor has been appointed, and discussions are underway with ESCOM to finalize grid power connections—key steps in the project timeline.

As the world shifts towards low-carbon energy solutions, uranium has re-emerged as a critical mineral in the clean energy transition. For Malawi, Kayelekera’s restart is more than just a mining revival—it’s a strategic move to attract foreign investment and enhance the country’s standing in the global critical minerals supply chain.

The mine contains over 46 million pounds of U₃O₈ in total resources, making it one of the most significant uranium deposits in the region. Coupled with Lotus’s involvement in Botswana’s Letlhakane Project, the company is shaping up to be a major continental uranium player.

With over $112 million in cash and no outstanding debt, Lotus is well-positioned to see the project through to completion. Environmental and radiation license approvals are expected soon, with preparations underway to finalize export logisticsvia Dar es Salaam and Walvis Bay—two vital shipping routes for global distribution.

