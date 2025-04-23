Ching’oma Unveils Groundbreaking Vital Statistics and Verbal Autopsy Reports

In a bold move to strengthen Malawi’s data-driven governance, Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma on Wednesday launched two critical statistical reports — the Vital Statistics Report and the Verbal Autopsy Report — during a vibrant ceremony held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other development partners, the reports mark a major step forward in the country’s ability to make informed decisions based on real-time demographic data.

“These reports offer invaluable insights into birth and death registration patterns, including fertility and mortality rates, as well as causes of death based on medically certified records from health facilities,” Ching’oma said.

Flanked by top government officials including Secretary for Health Dr. Samson Mndolo, Secretary for Homeland Security Dr. Steve Kayuni, and NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo, Ching’oma emphasized that accurate population data is essential for smart policy-making.

“You cannot plan effectively without knowing how many people live in Zomba Chingare, how many are born or have died in Likoma. These numbers guide where and how we invest resources,” he said.

Mphatso Sambo highlighted that the data, covering 2015 to 2022, stems from the government’s first national rollout of birth and death registration, and is now being disseminated for the first time to support evidence-based planning.

The reports were developed in collaboration with the National Statistical Office (NSO) and the Ministry of Health — a key partner in both generating and utilizing birth and death data.

“We’ve also launched the Verbal Autopsy Report based on pilot data collected from Mchinji and Blantyre. This innovative tool helps determine causes of death where no medical records exist,” Sambo explained.

The launch signals a strong commitment by government to modernize and sustain Malawi’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) system — a cornerstone for effective governance, healthcare planning, and national development.

