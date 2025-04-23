Gazette Media donates half a million towards Nyika Media Club AGM

Gazette Media, a media consultancy firm, has donated K500,000 to support the Northern Region Nyika Media Club’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for this weekend.

Speaking during the donation on Tuesday in Mzuzu, Gazette Media Lead Consultant McDonald Chapalapata stated that their consultancy firm fully supports the operations of media clubs, as they promote expertise and news authenticity, hence the donation.

“As a consultancy firm, we collaborate closely with media houses to secure the publicity and media coverage our clients. We believe that Nyika Media Club advocates for professionalism in journalism, which aligns with our interests,” said Chapalapata.

However, he expressed concern over the increasing reliance on social media as a news source, noting that it has significantly compromised the quality and credibility of journalism today.

“Nowadays, anyone with a phone and internet access considers themselves a journalist, often disregarding professional standards. That is why we believe these media clubs are playing a vital role in promoting better skills in the field,” he said.

In response, Nyika Media Club chairperson Feston Malekezo applauded Gazette Media for the donation, stating that it will be instrumental during their general meeting as they discuss competence in journalism.

“This donation has come at a perfect time, coinciding with our Annual General Meeting, where our focus will be on the upcoming elections and exchanging ideas on ensuring fair and balanced reporting,” said Malekezo.

Gazette Media also supported the Association of Business Journalists’ elective AGM last year.

