From Shadows to System: Malawi’s Leap in Birth and Death Registration Revealed – But Gaps Remain

Malawi has recorded significant improvements in birth and death registration over the past eight years, a new government report reveals, though challenges persist in achieving universal coverage.

The Malawi Vital Statistics Report 2015–2022, launched Wednesday in Lilongwe, highlights a dramatic surge in birth registrations—from just 15,657 in 2015 to 205,069 in 2022—attributed to expanded civil registration services and community outreach. Death registrations also more than doubled between 2018 and 2022, climbing from 6,277 to 13,653.

Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma, whose ministry oversees the National Registration Bureau (NRB), hailed the progress as a milestone in strengthening national planning and governance.

“This report demonstrates Malawi’s commitment to ensuring every citizen is recognized by the state,” Ching’oma said during the launch. “Birth and death records are not mere formalities—they are the bedrock of inclusive development, enabling better health policies, social services, and democratic participation.”

Key Findings

The report, produced by the National Statistical Office (NSO), NRB, and Ministry of Health with support from UNICEF and other partners, reveals:

Birth registration completeness rose to 32.8% by 2022, though 40% of registrations were delayed.

Death registration completeness remains low at 10.8%, with men’s deaths recorded more frequently than women’s.

Under-5 mortality data showed an increase, likely due to improved reporting rather than an actual rise in deaths.

Top causes of death include HIV/AIDS, stroke, and malaria, with variations by age group.

Systemic Challenges

Despite progress, the report flags persistent gaps, including low rural registration rates, poor public awareness, and bureaucratic hurdles such as limited printing capacity for certificates in remote districts.

“Many Malawians still do not see the immediate value of registration,” Ching’oma admitted. “We must link certificates to essential services—schools, healthcare, SIM cards—to incentivize compliance.”

Next Steps

The government has outlined reforms to boost registration, including decentralization, stricter legal timelines, and annual publication of vital statistics.

NSO Commissioner Shelton Kanyanda emphasized the report’s role in policy-making: “These numbers guide where we invest in hospitals, schools, and social protection.”

With Malawi’s CRVS system now tracking 67 Sustainable Development Goal indicators, stakeholders say sustained investment is critical to achieving full registration by 2030.

About the Report: The Malawi Vital Statistics Report 2015–2022 is the first official analysis of nationwide civil registration data. It draws from NRB records, health facilities, and census data to assess demographic trends and system performance.

