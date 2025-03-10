Checkmate in Politics! Malawi’s Chess Queen Susan Namangale Eyes Parliament

Malawi’s female chess legend, Susan Namangale, has made a bold and exciting move—she is stepping into the political arena! The celebrated chess maestro has announced her bid to contest in the September 2025 Parliamentary Elections for Nkhotakota Central Constituency.

Namangale, known for her strategic brilliance in chess, is ready to apply the same tactical mindset to politics. However, her first challenge will be a showdown with the incumbent MP, Peter Mazizi, as they both compete in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections.

In a spirited post on her Facebook page, Namangale exuded confidence and determination, declaring her intention to break barriers as the first female MP in the constituency.

“In 2025, I am contesting as MP for Nkhotakota Central Constituency. I am the only competitor against the incumbent in the MCP primary elections. If I win the general elections, I will become the first female MP in this constituency. If I don’t, I will continue doing what I love—serving my community,” she stated.

Beyond chess, Namangale is a passionate leader who has dedicated herself to making a difference. As the President of the Zone 4.5 Africa Region Chess Association, she has not only promoted the game but also empowered countless young minds through chess education.

“I feel I have what it takes to add value. I have been fortunate in many ways and have been exposed to global opportunities. While I could easily pursue international prospects, my heart remains with my people at home. Serving my country is the best decision I’ve made as I turn 49 this month,” she said.

Namangale’s bold step has been met with enthusiasm and encouragement from friends, family, and supporters. Many believe that her leadership skills, determination, and track record of success make her a strong candidate.

A true trailblazer, Namangale has not only excelled in sports administration but has also contributed significantly to charitable causes. As an ambassador for the US-based charity, Gift of Chess, she has used chess as a tool to inspire and transform lives. She also served two terms as a board member of the Malawi National Council of Sports.

Her dedication has not gone unnoticed. In 2020, she was honored with the Malawi National Council of Sports Best Sports Administrator Award, and in 2024, she received the Best Executed Programme Award for her Chess in Schools Initiative.

Now, as she embarks on this new journey in politics, all eyes are on Namangale. Will she make history as Nkhotakota Central’s first female MP? One thing is certain—just like on the chessboard, she is making her move with precision and confidence!

The game is on, and Namangale is ready to checkmate the competition!

