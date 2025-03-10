SCIAF, CADECOM-Caritas Malawi Secure £146,000 to Feed Hungry Families in Balaka, Chikwawa, and Nsanje

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) and the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM – Caritas Malawi) have secured an additional £146,000 (approximately MK327 million) to support hunger-stricken families in Balaka, Chikwawa, and Nsanje through the Food Crisis Project.

This funding will provide cash transfers of K100,000 per household to 2,723 families—907 in Balaka, 908 in Chikwawa, and 908 in Nsanje—enabling them to buy food and other essential supplies as they recover from the devastating effects of El Niño.

The Scottish Government has provided this crucial funding in response to an appeal made by State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in March 2024, calling on local and international organizations to help provide relief to families facing severe food shortages.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Catholic Secretariat in Lilongwe on Friday, SCIAF Programme Manager Robert Angove reaffirmed SCIAF’s dedication to supporting Malawi in both emergency and long-term interventions.

“We secured this funding from the Scottish Government to assist families affected by climatic shocks. Last year, we provided £250,000 to support 3,520 households across nine districts. This time, we are focusing on three districts with a cash transfer of K100,000 per household,” said Angove.

“This initiative will be completed before the end of March. Each family will receive K100,000, which they can use to meet their immediate needs. While we anticipate most people will prioritize buying food, some may invest in assets like livestock, which will provide long-term security,” he added.

Director of Social Development at the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB), Brother Pascal Mtuwana, described the funding as a vital relief effort and praised the growing collaboration between SCIAF and CADECOM – Caritas Malawi.

“This is a huge relief for the Church, and on behalf of the bishops, we are grateful for this support. The needs are overwhelming, and while previous interventions have helped, they have not been enough. Thousands of people still require immediate assistance, and this additional funding will make a significant difference,” Mtuwana stated.

He assured that the initiative would be implemented in close collaboration with district councils and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to ensure effective distribution of resources.

Beyond immediate relief, CADECOM – Caritas Malawi is also investing in long-term resilience for affected communities. National Coordinator Chimwemwe Sakunda-Ndhlovu revealed that they are equipping beneficiaries with vocational and entrepreneurship skills as well as modern farming techniques.

“Our goal is not just to provide emergency aid but to empower people to become self-reliant. Through training in entrepreneurship and modern agriculture, we are ensuring that beneficiaries have the skills to build a more sustainable future for themselves and their families,” Sakunda-Ndhlovu explained.

This funding injection is a beacon of hope for thousands of struggling families, reinforcing the commitment of SCIAF, CADECOM – Caritas Malawi, and the Scottish Government to standing with Malawi in times of crisis and beyond.

