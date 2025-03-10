FAM Drills Coach Educators for Football Development

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has conducted a two-day workshop for coach educators at Our Lady of Africa in Lilongwe.

The workshop, which commenced on Sunday, aligns with FAM’s football transformation agenda, specifically focusing on pillar number three—equipping coaches with modern football coaching skills.

FAM Vice President, Christopher Madalitso Kuyera, emphasized the importance of well-trained coaches in developing quality players.

“Football development relies on having good coaches. That is why we are implementing pillar number three of our transformation agenda—to ensure that we have well-qualified and well-trained coaches who can, in turn, train players properly,” stated Kuyera.

A key focus of the workshop was the review of the CAF D Coaching Manual, which was last updated in 2015. Kuyera highlighted the necessity of revising the manual to keep up with football’s continuous evolution.

“If we are to truly transform our game, coach educators need to be equipped with up-to-date knowledge and information,” he emphasized.

FAM Technical Director, Benjamin Kumwenda, underscored the workshop’s significance, noting that it had been a long time since such a training session was held.

“We needed to equip trainers with new skills and knowledge because good coaches produce good players, and good players build a strong national team,” remarked Kumwenda.

One of the participants, Carol Phiri, commended FAM for organizing the training, stating, “This workshop is beneficial to us and the coaches we mentor. Football is dynamic, and a lot has changed since our last workshop in 2015.”

The workshop brought together football trainers from all four football regions of Malawi. These trainers will now return to their respective regions to mentor new coaches, ensuring the continued growth and development of football in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!