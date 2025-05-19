CHEFO, Chifukwato Strike Unity Deal to End Chewa Divisions

The Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) and Chifukwato cha Achewa have reached a landmark truce aimed at ending years of internal rifts among the Chewa people.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, the Coordinator of Chewa people in Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique, Senior Chief Lukwa, said His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi is deeply concerned by the divisions and has called for unity under his leadership.

“From today onwards, we are moving as one block. The good news is that even Senior Chief Kaomba, who was once on the other side, is now on board,” Lukwa said.

CHEFO Chairperson Dr. Stanley Khaila expressed satisfaction, saying, “The chiefs have assured us that all divisions are now water under the bridge. We are united under Kalonga Gawa Undi.”

Senior Chief Govati hailed CHEFO for spearheading the reconciliation and confirmed that all chiefs now recognize Chief Lundu as Kalonga’s representative in the Lower Shire.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mbwatalika urged fellow chiefs to remain committed to the resolutions made during the unity meeting.

