CSEIF cautions stakeholders against politicizing PAC all-inclusive stakeholder conference scheduled for May 20 – 21

The Civil Society Election Integrity Forum (CSEIF) has cautioned political parties and other stakeholders against turning the forthcoming Public Affairs Committee (PAC) all-inclusive conference into a talk show for political expedience.

PAC is scheduled to convene an all-inclusive stakeholder conference at the Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre from 20th to 21st May 2025. The conference will be convened under the theme: “Securing Consensus on Transparent and Accountable Governance Through Dialogue.”

While commending the Committee for what he described as a timely intervention, CSEIF chairperson Benedicto Kondowe warned overzealous politicians and stakeholders against politicizing the event.

“As CSEIF, we urge all stakeholders to approach this dialogue with constructive engagement, sobriety, and a deep sense of national responsibility. Let the discourse transcend partisanship, and avoid devolving into a talk show for political expedience. Instead, it must be grounded in truth, patriotism, and a collective commitment to the greater good while remaining sensitive to the legitimate interests of various actors. We believe this is a pivotal moment to clearly define the boundaries between institutional independence and the imperative of accountability in safeguarding electoral integrity,” said Kondowe in a statement issued on Sunday.

“We also believe such a forum offers an opportunity to reset the tone of our national conversations and reimagine a future where dialogue is not episodic but embedded in our democratic culture. We further call for actionable outcomes from the dialogue that can feed into reforms and policy direction for a stronger Malawi. Let us rise above divisions, engage honestly, and act boldly in the interest of the nation. It must challenge pessimism for hope; apathy for action; and personal gain for the collective good,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSEIF has commended PAC’s consistency in providing a trusted platform for inclusive national dialogue since its inception; fostering reflection, consensus, and solutions on critical governance and development challenges.

According to Kondowe, this year’s focus on elections, political violence, and the economy speaks directly to Malawi’s pressing priorities, observing that these are not isolated issues, but interconnected pillars that determine the stability and future of Malawi’s democracy and national wellbeing.

“Dialogue of this nature is essential in anchoring national building efforts in shared values of transparency, accountability, peace, and economic justice,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!