Kalonga Unveils New CHEFO Leadership Team

His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi, King of the Chewa people in Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique, has appointed a new steering committee to lead the Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) for the next three years.

According to a statement signed by newly reappointed CHEFO Chairperson Stanley Chakhumbila Khaila, the appointments are made under Section 5.4 of the Foundation’s Constitution and take effect immediately.

The new leadership team is as follows:

Chairperson : Stanley Chakhumbila Khaila

: Stanley Chakhumbila Khaila Vice Chairperson : Eliot Lungu Phiri

: Eliot Lungu Phiri Secretary General : Ellia Chizimba

: Ellia Chizimba Director of Publicity: Beatrice Bangula

Beatrice Bangula Deputy Secretary General : Josiah Mayani

: Josiah Mayani Treasurer General : Humphrey Murray

: Humphrey Murray Director of Investment : Dr Dwight Kambuku

: Dr Dwight Kambuku Director of Education and Research: Mathias Mbuzi

The announcement comes at a critical time, with many Malawians eager to see if the new team can unite the foundation and heal the divisions that have long plagued the Chewa cultural group.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!