Chester leaves Nomads to chase dreams

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers winger Yamikani Chester has dumped the team to chase hid dreams.

In a messaged posted on his Facebook Page, the former Mighty Tigers and US second tier outfits Las Vegas Lights and North Caroline FC, said the move followed futile negotiations for a new contract.

Reads the post in part: “Good afternoon dear people. We all have choices and wishes at the end of the day. I had a meeting 30 minutes ago with the team. We have failed to agree the terms and conditions. I am free to join any team here or elsewhere.

“I will forever be grateful for the love and support we shared. Thanks a lot God bless you for this. You are my big Family. I Love You so much.”

Wanderers confirmed the development in a statement released later, saying the team’s board members have agreed for him to leave.

But they did not state the reasons behind the team’s move to let him go.

“The Board of Directors of Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Ltd would like to inform the members of the general public and all stakeholders that we have agreed to part ways with Mr Yamikani Chester whose contract was coming to an end.

“We have mutually agreed not to renew his contract. We are grateful for the contribution he has made to the company when he was our player. We wish him the best of luck in his future footballing endeavours,” reads the statement in part.

While Chester was involved in impasse to get his contract renewed, another high-profile player, Silver Strikers announced that they have signed Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke.

Silver Strikers said they have signed the 2021 Golden Boot winner as a free agent in almost a swap deal as it came barely two months after Maxwell Gastin Phodo dumped the Central Bankers for the People’s Team.

Kajoke struggled for game-time last season, but managed to win back the faith of coach Kallisto Pasuwa.

Meanwhile, Bullets captain Chimwemwe Idana is yet to sign a new at the club with reports that he is not happy with the terms and conditions of the offer.

