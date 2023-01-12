Man hospitalised in Mangochi after attempted suicide

A 41-year-old man is battling for his life at Mulibwanji Community Hospital in Mangochi District after he stabbed himself on the neck with a panga knife for reasons best known to himself, according to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

“He has been identified as Blessings Chekani from Mtanga Village in the area of Traditional Jalasi in Mangochi District.

“According to his sister, Chekani separated with his wife and has been staying close to his sister’s compound,” she said in a statement issued on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

On January 11, 2023 around 1500 hours, Chekani took a panga knife from his sister and lied that he would bring it later.

After a few hours, his sister followed him to his house only to find him lying unconscious in a pool of blood following a deep cut on the neck and the panga knife, smeared with fresh blood, was beside him.

The matter was reported at Chiponde Police Unit, whose officers visited the scene and took him to Mulibwanji Community Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Chekani’s intention for attempting to terminate his own life is not yet established as he is unable to speak due to the injury. However, he will be charged with attempted suicide once discharged from the hospital, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!