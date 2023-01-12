MP Kingston appeals for urgent help for Mangochi hail storm victims

January 13, 2023 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency Victoria Kingston has asked government as well as well-wishers to help people in his constituency who have been affected by recent hailstorms.

Mangochi Central MP Victoria Kingston

She made the appeal after touring hailstorm affected families at Masanga and Chipoka Villages in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

According to Kingston, over 20 families in Mangochi Central are homeless and helpless due to the hailstorm; hence urgent help is needed to rescue the people.

“Blankets, food, temporary shelter and buckets are urgently needed to help the people to have a relief for the tragedy,” appealed Kingston

Meanwhile, both Mangochi District council and the Department of Disaster are yet to respond to the emergency call.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chester leaves Nomads to chase dreams

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers winger Yamikani Chester has dumped the team to chase hid dreams. In a messaged posted on his...

Close