Chester shines in US, Malawi star named in USL Championship Team

Malawi national team striker sand North Carolina FC forward Yamikani Chester has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 20, the league announced Tuesday.

Chester, 25, in his first season with NCFC, recorded a brace in NCFC’s 3-0 win against Loudoun United on July 17 after coming on as a substitute to start the second half.

According to the club’s website, Chester is the first NCFC player this season to score two goals in the same half. He also has the second-most goals (5) alongside striker Steven Miller and he is the second NCFC player to manage a brace this season.

Chester said he was delighted to be named USL Championship Team of the Week.

“I am so delighted and humbled to be in USL team of the week.This will push me further to workhard otherwise l also thank God,” said Chester.

The player’s representative, James Woods-Nkhutabasa, said he is hopeful that big things await Chester if he continues to work hard, stay motivated, humble and disciplined like he has shown so far.

