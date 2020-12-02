Chewa Heritage has new leadership: Dr Khaila replaces Prof Kanyama as chair

December 2, 2020

The Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo)  which targets to promote the Chewa Culture  has a new leadership with Dr Chakhumbira Stanley Khaila  ushered in as  the chairperson .

Khaila: The new Chewa Heritage chair

Khaila has replaced Professor Kanyama Phiri, Vice Chancellor of Luanar, who has served Chefo for 15 years.

His seat has the blessings of His Majesty King of Chewa People in Malawi,  Zambia and Mozambique, Kalonga Gawa Undi.

Khaila will be deputised by Dr Sefren Khumula who has replaced  Kenneth Mseka.

Dr Gersom Numeri is new Chefo Secretary General replacing Richard Mdyetseni while Franklin Chilomba is his deputy.

The position of director of legal affairs  – which is a new post in Chefo ranks – is now held by Jimion Nyanda.

Pyson ‘Zuma’ Likagwa is  the director of administration while Humphrey Murry remains the purse keeper for the organization.

Addressing the press, Khaila said the first thing is to meet the entire executive where working priorities will be set.

He said his agenda is ensure that there is unity amongst the Chewa people.

Outgoing chair Kanyama Phiri has since pledged that he will continue helping the new leadership whenever feels necessary to do so.

Chewa Heritage Foundation was formed upon instruction from His Majesty Gawa Undi Mkhomo V, king of Chewas in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique. It represents three aims: First, to preserve, protect and promote Chewa culture.

