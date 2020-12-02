Karonga gospel diva Ruth Mgungwe releases ‘Muyende Nane Yahweh’ single

Karonga-based female gospel musician, Ruth Mgungwe, has released a spirit-filled single titled ‘Muyende Nane Yahweh’.

In an interview, Mgungwe said the single is meant to inspire people to depend on Jesus Christ in everything they do.

“We need to look up to Jesus because we can do nothing without his involvement in our daily affairs,” she said.

Mgungwe said no one can walk alone without the sovereign God and be successful in this world as such all people need to submit to the lordship of Christ.

Part of the song goes; Mumanena tsoka mtunda ndi Nyanja woipa watsikira komweko oooh/Akuyendayenda ngati mkango wobuma kufunafuna womlikhwira aaa/ Baba kuyenda ndekha sindingathe/ Nkhondo iyiyi sindingaikwanitse/ Mundigwire dzanja mundilimbikitse Muyende nane kulikonseko.

She said that, those who decide to accept Jesus will find favour and grace in the sight of God and in the end they will flourish in His presence.

Mgungwe added that, the Lord who is full of mercy will save people who are His from any harm and destruction fashioned against their lives and as such people should commit their lives to God because He is the only one who can take care of them and provide safety from their adversary the devil.

The female musician said that the song has been well balanced and people will be blessed as well as enjoy the production.

In a separate interview with one of her fans, Eshambe Mbewe, described the song as filled with the spirit and listening to it one will be blessed and encouraged in Jesus Christ.

“I like the part which says Kwalembedwa m’buku lanu loyera kuti yense woitanira padzina lanu baba adzapeza chisomo, adzapeza chifundo ndipo iyeyo adzapulumuka,” Mbewe said.

Produced by Martin Botha at Drum Sound Studios, the single is currently enjoying airplay in radio stations across the country. The song can be shared by contacting the artist’s TNM number 0885058349.

