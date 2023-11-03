Chibuku Products donates 200 bags of cement towards construction of new houses for Cyclone Fredy survivors in Thyolo

Responding to President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tigwirane Manja campaign that calls for all stakeholders to join hands in contributing towards assisting homeless Cyclone Freddy survivors, Chibuku Products Limited has donated 200 bags of cement worth K3.5 million to Thyolo Central Constituency for construction of low-cost and climate change resilient houses to affected families due to floods induced by the tropical storm.

This is also part of Chibuku Products’ fulfillment of its commitment to social corporate responsibility, as said Sales & Marketing Manager, Henry Mbweza at the presentation of the support to Thyolo Central Member of Parliament, Ben Phiri.

He said the support is a continuation of the initiative that the company has been doing in reaching out to the survivors of Cyclone Freddy across Malawi since the country experienced disaster in March this year.

Mbweza highlighted that the company has managed to distribute various items which include iron roof sheets, food, kitchen utensils amongst others in most affected areas such as Zomba, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Mangochi but they thought it wise to come up with the cement donation to Thyolo after receiving a plea from MP from the area, Ben Phiri — who had expressed concern with the families who were lacking shelters after losing their houses.

“Chibuku Product believes in supporting people who are going through difficult situations so that they should also feel loved and encouraged as well as have hope for their future,” he said.

“As such, despite reaching out to many families we decided to consider assisting people of Thyolo Central so that they can build strong houses and get back to their normal lives.”

Legislator Ben Phiri expressed his gratitude for the support which he said has given them the assurance of fulfilling their plan of reconstruction of destroyed homes.

The MP lamented that since the Tropical Cyclone Freddy occured, there has been low attention to his area in terms of support as it was sidelined despite recording many displaced people.

He, therefore, thanked Chibuku Products for the cement, saying it will go a long away in assisting building high quality and climate change resilient houses.

“I can confirm here that up until now, I have so many people in my constituency who are lacking food, houses just to mention a few and they have literary nothing to do in order to support themselves.

“This donation will play a big role to us and right now we are assured of building at least 10 model houses while we are searching for other well-wishers to support us so that we can build additional houses for all the remaining families,” he said.

Before the donation of cement, Chibuku Product recently helped the area with refurbishment of hospital ambulances.