Chibuku Products Limited launches MK10m ShakeShake Bonanza to celebrate, thank its customers

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) has coughed MK10 million towards activities and programmes aimed at celebrating and thanking its customers across Malawi.

CPL Marketing Manager Henry Mbweza told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that the company appreciates the support its customers always give it; hence, its decision to celebrate with them during this festive season.

Apparently, CPL is a regular organizer of niceties and parties, including music shows and gigs, just to make its customers happy as they feast on the opaque beer.

Mbweza said to celebrate and thank its customers this festive season, the company launched Chibuku Shake Shake Bonanza on 15th December 2023, which will run through 31st January 2024.

He said the bonanza has already seen winners from all corners of Malawi, Northern region through Mzuzu brewery, Southern Region through Blantyre Brewery, Central Region through Lilongwe brewery and Eastern region through Mangochi brewery.

“Chibuku is committed to support and create an enjoyable environment for its customers,” he said.

Mbweza also CPL management, through Managing Director Gerald Bowler, for approving the promotion even when the market and economic environment is tough.

“This is a good gesture to show love and appreciation to customers. And as a business, we will continue with more promotions,” he promised.

